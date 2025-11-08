Krejci posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 109-97 loss to the Raptors.

Krejci missed all three of his shot attempts, failing to score for the first time this season. Even at this early stage in the season, Atlanta is running with a relatively shallow rotation on most nights. Krejci appears to be considered a nightly piece at this stage, albeit an unimpactful one.