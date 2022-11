Krejci chipped in five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes during Monday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.

With Atlanta getting torched by Toronto, Krejci contributed his first points of the season. The 22-year-old averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30 games as a rookie with Oklahoma City last season, but he won't see that level of usage on a competitive Atlanta squad.