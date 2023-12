Krejci signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Krejci spent the start of the 2023-24 campaign with the G League's Iowa Wolves and tallied five points, six assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes during his lone appearance. He made 29 appearances for Atlanta last year and averaged just 1.2 points in 5.7 minutes per game, but he'll rejoin the club on a two-way deal.