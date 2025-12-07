Krejci supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 131-116 win over the Wizards.

Krejci scored an efficient 14 points, hitting at least four three-pointers for the second straight game. His playing time and subsequent value are almost completely reliant on his shooting splits, making him a hard player to trust outside of streaming situations. Through 21 games, he is averaging 10.1 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes per contest.