Krejci notched three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 99-98 loss to the Pistons.

Krejci scored no more than five points for the third time in the past five games, continuing what has been an underwhelming stretch of offensive production. It appears that his playing time and associated fantasy value are almost entirely reliant on his shooting. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 8.5 points and 2.3 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per contest. He should be viewed as nothing more than a three-point streaming option.