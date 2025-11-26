Krejci supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 loss to the Wizards.

Krejci scored in double digits for just the second time in the past five games, albeit barely. Outside of some offensive explosions, Krejci has been mostly a non-factor thus far this season. Through 15 games, he has averaged just 10.5 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes per contest, leaving him well outside the top 150 in standard leagues.