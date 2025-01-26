Krejci dropped 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Raptors.

In one of the best performances of his young career, the fourth-year guard logged career-best marks in points and three-pointers made, while also matching his career high in steals and recording a season high in assists while he was at it. Krejci has been picking up steam of late, averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from deep in January. Although the Hawks have been without forwards like Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) and De'Andre Hunter (illness), Krejci has become a staple in their guard rotation, and his volume shouldn't take too much of a hit when they eventually return. He'll next take the court Monday against the Timberwolves.