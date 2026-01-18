Krejci produced three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 132-106 loss to the Celtics.

Krejci failed to score double digits for the fifth time in the past six games, despite the fact that Atlanta was dealing with multiple injuries. Outside of a handful of promising performances, Krejci has been mostly underwhelming thus far this season, averaging 9.8 points and 2.5 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per game.