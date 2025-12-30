Krejci closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 140-129 loss to the Thunder.

Krejci filled in for Jalen Williams (illness) and had his fifth-best scoring performance of the season during his second start. While the fifth-year pro is outside the realm of fantasy relevance, Krejci has come in handy during Atlanta's smattering of absences and should be considered a viable option when the injury tags pile up.