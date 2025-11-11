Krejci totaled 28 points (9-13 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Clippers.

Krejci played a key role in Atlanta's tightly-contest victory, leading the team in scoring despite being deployed off the bench. He'd gotten off to a slow start to November after being held to only 10 total points in his first three appearances, but he's responded nicely by putting up 17 and now 28 points in his last two showings. Krejci has benefitted from the absence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has missed the last two games while dealing with a back issue.