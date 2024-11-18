Krejci (adductor) tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Making his return from a nine-game absence due to a right adductor strain, Krejci slotted back into the Atlanta rotation and finished second to only center Onyeka Okongwu in minutes among Hawks reserves. Though he produced well across the board during his time on the court, Krejci is likely to see his minutes trend downward from here. De'Andre Hunter (knee) sat out Sunday due to injury management but should be back in action Monday in Sacramento, while Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) also appear poised to return from multi-game absences at some point during the upcoming week.