Krejci ended Sunday's 120-117 win over the 76ers with 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.

While Krejci has a lone start to his name in 2025-26, his efficiency helped him stay relevant in nine-category fantasy leagues. Until Trae Young (knee) is cleared to suit up, Krejci should see enough minutes to supply streaming value in deeper setups. He's averaged 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 three-pointers per contest across his last 12 outings, shooting 50.0 percent from the field.