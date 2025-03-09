Krejci (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci has been sidelined for the Hawks' last 10 games due to a non-displaced lumbar fracture. He's progressed enough in his recovery to be given the questionable tag for Monday's game, but he'll have to at least go through pregame warmups before a determination on his status is made. Krejci was averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 27.2 minutes across the 20 games prior to his injury.