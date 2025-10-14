Krejci finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's preseason win over Miami.

Krejci was given the starting nod after it was announced Atlanta would be resting the majority of its rotation. The coaching staff leaned heavily on the bench, meaning Krejci was limited to just 20 minutes. Despite the modest performance. Krejci has a chance to carve out a consistent, albeit low-volume role again this season. Barring multiple injuries to other players, expect to see him serving as the ninth or tenth man in the rotation on most nights.