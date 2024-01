The Hawks recalled Krejci (undisclosed) from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci missed the Skyhawks' most recent game Sunday against the Iowa Wolves due to an unspecified injury or illness, but he's apparently healthy enough to meet back up with the parent club ahead of Friday's game in Indiana. The 23-year-old could be active for Friday's contest but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.