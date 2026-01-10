Krejci notched zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), one assist, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 110-87 win over Denver.

Despite shifting into the starting lineup, Krejci failed to score, missing all eight of his shot attempts. With Zaccharie Risacher sidelined due to a knee complaint, Krejci was given an opportunity to play starter-level minutes. His four defensive stats did somewhat salvage what was otherwise a disappointing night. Assuming Atlanta starts to get healthy bodies back on the floor in the coming games, Krejci should be viewed as nothing more than a potential three-point streaming option.