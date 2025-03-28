Krejci racked up 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to Miami.

Krejci moved to a starting role for the first time since Jan. 28, and he made the most of his minutes en route to his first double-digit scoring performance since March 12. Krejci missed 10 games between Feb. 12 and March 8 due to a lumbar fracture, and he's struggled to post consistent numbers of late. He's averaging a mere 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in nine outings since returning from that injury.