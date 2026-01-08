Krejci recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 victory over the Pelicans.

The Hawks traded away Trae Young (quadriceps) on Wednesday, but they added CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert which could crowd things for Krejci. Krejci has had some solid outings in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role he carves out for the new-look Hawks.