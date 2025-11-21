Krejci will come off the bench Thursday night against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci drew a spot start Tuesday given the absence of Zaccharie Risacher, but he'll retreat to a bench role now that Atlanta's starting five has returned to health. Krejci has cooled off some lately but has really had his shot working at times over his last five appearances off the bench, averaging 16.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.8 minutes.