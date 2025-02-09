Krejci had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 win over the Wizards.

Krejci flirted with what would've been his first career triple-double, falling a lone rebound and three-pointer shy of the team-high marks in these areas Saturday. The 24-year-old remains a candidate to make occasional starts for the Hawks going forward, but he's come off the bench in seven straight games. During this span, Krejci has averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.1 threes in 26.0 minutes.