Krejci will start against the Thunder on Monday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Trae Young (quadriceps), Jalen Johnson (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) all sidelined, Krejci will enter the starting five for just the second time this season. In his previous start during a loss to the Pistons on Nov. 18, the 25-year-old recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. Over his last five outings, Krejci has averaged 12.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.