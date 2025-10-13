Krejci will start in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Atlanta's usual starting five taking a seat against Miami, Krejci will get the starting nod. The 25-year-old mainly came off the bench for the Hawks in 2024-25, during which he averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 20.2 minutes per game in 57 regular-season outings (16 starts).