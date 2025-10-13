default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Krejci will start in Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Atlanta's usual starting five taking a seat against Miami, Krejci will get the starting nod. The 25-year-old mainly came off the bench for the Hawks in 2024-25, during which he averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 20.2 minutes per game in 57 regular-season outings (16 starts).

More News