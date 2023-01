Krejci recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-96 win over Lakeland.

Krejci provided all-around production during his first appearance in the G League this year. Last season, he made 14 appearances for the Delaware Blue Coats and posted at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists just once.