Krejci (knee) was traded by the Thunder to the Hawks on Tuesday in exchange for Maurice Harkless and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Krejci underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April after presumably playing through the issue at the end of last season. After the All-Star break, the third-year guard appeared in 24 straight games for the Thunder and averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.4 minutes per contest. He's expected to be healthy by the start of the season, but he'll face stiff competition for playing time, especially if he misses a large portion of training camp while rehabbing his knee.