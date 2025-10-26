Krejci totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to the Thunder.

Krejci took advantage of extended minutes with several Hawks regulars sidelined, contributing across the board by hitting a trio of three-pointers and adding two steals. While he typically projects as a deeper reserve in Atlanta's rotation, he could continue to see meaningful opportunities if ankle injuries to Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson persist.