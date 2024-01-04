site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hawks-vit-krejci-wont-play-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hawks' Vit Krejci: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Krejci is out for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to left shoulder subluxation.
Krejci's absence is unlikely to impact Atlanta's rotation. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Steve Alexander
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read