Matthews (calf) is available for Saturday's game versus the Heat. Coach Quin Snyder expects Matthews to play approximately 10 minutes as he returns to game speed.

Matthews will be available to make his season debut Saturday after missing the beginning of the year with a right calf strain. The veteran guard averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.7 minutes across 52 appearances for the Bucks last season.