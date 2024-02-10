Matthews (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Matthews is in danger of missing his second straight game Saturday due to a non-COVID illness. However, the veteran guard's potential absence shouldn't impact Atlanta's rotation.
