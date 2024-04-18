Matthews (hamstring) tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist in 10 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 131-116 loss to the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

Matthews missed the Hawks' final three games of the regular season with hamstring tightness, but he was able to make it back for what ended up being the team's lone postseason contest. The 37-year-old was an irregular member of the Atlanta rotation in 2023-24, appearing in 36 regular-season contests (three starts) while averaging 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.6 assists in 11.5 minutes while shooting 35.1 percent from the field. Matthews is scheduled for free agency this summer and could be headed for retirement.