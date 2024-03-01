Matthews logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 14 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 124-97 loss to the Raptors.

Matthews had missed the Hawks' final four games before the All-Star break due to an illness, but he was cleared to resume playing when Atlanta kicked off its second-half schedule last week. However, Matthews hadn't been included in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation for the first three games out of the All-Star break before he got some run Thursday. It's unclear if Snyder plans on keeping Matthews in the rotation moving forward, but even if he does, the 37-year-old likely won't see his playing time dramatically increase from the 14 minutes he received versus Toronto.