Matthews will not play in Saturday's game versus the Warriors due to right calf management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Saturday is the second half of a back-to-back set for the Hawks, and the team will ultimately opt to err on the side of caution with the veteran wing. With Matthews out, as well as Saddiq Bey (ankle), Garrison Matthews and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see increased minutes.
