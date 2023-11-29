Despite not scoring (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), Matthews chipped in three rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes of action in Tuesday's 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Matthews has been elevated to one of the Hawk's primary three-and-D wings off the bench due to Jalen Johnson's (wrist) absence, but the former has not exactly provided much on the stat sheet (17 total points and just one steal over seven games). Matthews will continue to see opportunities on the court, but do not expect much from him fantasy-wise as the season progresses.