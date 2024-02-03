Matthews recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 13 minutes in Friday's 129-120 win over the Suns.

Last Friday, Matthews was cleared for action following a nine-game absence due to a strained right calf, but he went unused over the Hawks' ensuing three contests before cracking the rotation against the Suns. Matthews and Patty Mills both handled minor roles off the bench in the win, while Garrison Mathews was out of the rotation entirely and while De'Andre Hunter (knee) rested for the front end of a back-to-back set. Hunter should be back in action for Saturday's game against the Warriors, but with forward Saddiq Bey exiting Friday's win early with a sprained ankle, the Hawks could have room in the rotation for both Matthews and Mills versus Golden State. Matthews ended up starting the second half in place of Bey on Friday, but Hunter would presumably draw the start Saturday if Bey can't play.