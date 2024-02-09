Matthews (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Matthews was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his non-COVID illness. Whether he'll be available Saturday against Houston remains to be seen.
