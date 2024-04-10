Matthews (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Matthews is not a large enough part of the rotation for his playing status to impact fantasy hoops. His next chance to play will come Friday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Hawks' Wesley Matthews: Iffy due to hamstring•
-
Hawks' Wesley Matthews: Plays just four minutes vs. Dallas•
-
Hawks' Wesley Matthews: Good to go Thursday•
-
Hawks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Wesley Matthews: Draws starting nod•
-
Hawks' Wesley Matthews: Makes first appearance since Feb. 5•