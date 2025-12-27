Risacher registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 126-111 loss to the Heat.

Risacher continues to do very little with his starting job, scoring no more than 15 points for the 12th time in the past 13 games. He is now barely inside the top 200 this season, averaging 10.9 points and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. At this point, he should only be rostered in dynasty leagues and deeper redraft formats.