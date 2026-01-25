This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
The Hawks assigned Risacher (knee) to the G League College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.
Risacher is ramping up his activity while progressing in his recovery from a left knee contusion that has prevented him from playing since Jan. 7. There should be a more definitive timeline for the second-year pro's return once he is evaluated by medical staff.