The Hawks assigned Risacher (knee) to the G League College Park Skyhawks on Sunday.

Risacher is ramping up his activity while progressing in his recovery from a left knee contusion that has prevented him from playing since Jan. 7. There should be a more definitive timeline for the second-year pro's return once he is evaluated by medical staff.

