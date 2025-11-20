default-cbs-image
Risacher (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

The second-year forward is set to return after missing Tuesday's game due to a left hip contusion, which he suffered on a hard fall Sunday. Before the injury, Risacher was heating up, posting 15.4 points a game. With Risacher back in the starting lineup, Luke Kennard and Asa Newell should see reduced roles.

