Risacher finished Friday's 121-98 loss to the Clippers with 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes.

Risacher has now alternated double-digit scoring efforts in his last seven games, posting single-digit points in three of these appearances. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick has still been solid overall since the All-Star break as he continues to develop, averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from deep over these last 12 outings.