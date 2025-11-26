Risacher totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 loss to the Wizards.

Risacher recorded a season highs in threes made and blocks, but his efforts were not enough to stop Atlanta from losing in blowout fashion. The former first overall pick broke out of his three-game shooting slump, averaging just 5.0 points on 26.9 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from three in that span prior to Tuesday, so this is an encouraging sign for Risacher offensively moving forward.