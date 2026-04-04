Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Bottoms out in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Friday's 141-107 win over the Nets.
Despite its best efforts, Atlanta has been unable to develop Risacher to the point where he can be a meaningful contributor. While success has been a welcome theme for the Hawks in recent times, it has coincided with the fact that Risacher's role has reduced significantly. In 16 games over the past month, he has barely been a top-200 player, averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per game.
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