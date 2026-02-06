Risacher supplied zero points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over the Jazz.

With Jonathan Kuminga (knee) on the way into Atlanta, Risacher could be in jeopardy of losing out on some playing time at small forward. The Hawks appear to be bringing Risacher along slowly -- the 2024 No. 1 overall pick recently faced an 11-game absence with a knee bone bruise -- but he'll likely need to pick things back up quickly in order to keep his starting position. Risacher has failed to score in double digits in any of his last three games, shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during this stretch.