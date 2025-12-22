Risacher contributed 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 152-150 loss to Chicago.

Risacher was able to get in on the action amidst Sunday's free-flowing affair, but his contributions outside the scoring department remain rather disappointing. Over his last nine games, the second-year forward has averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest.