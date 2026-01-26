Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (knee), who will not play Monday against the Pacers, has been upgraded to day-to-day, the Hawks announced.
Risacher will miss his ninth game in a row against Indiana due to a left knee bone contusion, but he's trending in the right direction after a rehab assignment in the G League. A return against the Celtics on Wednesday could be on the table, though it's worth mentioning that it's the first leg of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Recalled to NBA•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Won't play Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Practicing in G League•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Sidelined another week•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Not yet ready for return•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Ruled out for Saturday•