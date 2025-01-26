Risacher (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Risacher has been sidelined for the Hawks' last three games due to a left adductor strain, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has a chance to make his return Monday. Risacher is averaging 10.56 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 23.7 minutes per game in his rookie season.