Risacher chipped in 36 points (12-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 145-124 win over Milwaukee.

The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft looked like a future franchise player Sunday, setting a new career scoring high as he out-dueled Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 31 points. Risacher remains inconsistent -- he scored only five points in Thursday's loss to the Heat -- but that's to be expected from a kid who doesn't turn 20 years old for another couple weeks. He's drained multiple three-pointers in seven of the last 10 games, averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.2 assists over that stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.