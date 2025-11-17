Risacher exited Sunday's game against the Suns did not return due to a left hip contusion.

Risacher took a hard fall on a dunk attempt and sustained a left hip injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest, causing him to miss the remainder of the game. He concludes the game with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes. If he is forced to miss time, Vit Krejci will likely step into a larger role.