Risacher contributed 33 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Knicks.

Risacher endured a shooting slump in the early stages of the season but has been playing better of late, and he's been improving with each passing game. Things seem to have clicked for him since the start of November, and he has scored in double digits in three straight games. This 33-point output represents a career-best mark for him, and although he's not likely to hover around the 20-point mark in most games, his arrow is certainly trending in the right direction.