Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Fares well in easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher racked up 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 win over the Kings.
This was a decent all-around line for the second-year forward. He's certainly not taking the fantasy landscape by storm, but he's nestled just inside the top-150 for standard nine-category formats. Through 10 games, he's averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Goes for 19 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Quiet again in win•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Available vs. Brooklyn•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Likely to play vs. Brooklyn•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Posts dud in loss•