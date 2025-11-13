Risacher racked up 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 win over the Kings.

This was a decent all-around line for the second-year forward. He's certainly not taking the fantasy landscape by storm, but he's nestled just inside the top-150 for standard nine-category formats. Through 10 games, he's averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per contest.