Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Fouls out in 22 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 118-100 loss to the Raptors.
Risacher was having one of his better showings before his night ended early with six fouls. His fantasy appeal has been lacking in recent weeks, as he's averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 44.6 percent shooting from the field over his last eight games.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Chips in 12 points in win•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Another dud Friday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Chips in 17 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Makes impact as scorer Sunday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Modest production continues•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Big defensive output in loss•