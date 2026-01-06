Risacher registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 118-100 loss to the Raptors.

Risacher was having one of his better showings before his night ended early with six fouls. His fantasy appeal has been lacking in recent weeks, as he's averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 44.6 percent shooting from the field over his last eight games.